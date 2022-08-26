News

Premiere: Pei (Formerly of Gangs of Youths) Shares New Live Video for “Themesong” Debut Album Pei’s Pagent Coming October 10th via Broth Records

Photography by Hudson Reed



Earlier this year, ex-Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani launched his new solo project, Pei, debuting with his first single, “Honest” (co-written with Middle Kids’ Tim Fitz). Then, last month, he followed the track with another new single, “Themesong,” and announced details of his debut album, Pei’s Pagent, out October 10th via Broth Records. Today, Malani is back again, this time sharing a live performance video for “Themesong,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With its rolling horns, funk guitar lines, and soaring string section, “Themesong” is an immediate jolt of energy. The track was reportedly inspired by ‘70s TV themes like M*A*S*H, and while that triumphant energy runs throughout the track, this live version also brings forth a looser groovy energy, one that transforms the last leg of the song into a magnetic jam session. The band takes on an almost psychedelic edge, locking into a winding groove as Malani’s guitar melts into a cascading haze of instrumentation.

Melani says of the track, “I literally woke up one day with the melody. I wouldn’t say I dreamt about it, but I woke up and was like, ‘Fuck, I can’t get this melody out of my head.’ It sounded like the M*A*S*H theme song. At the time, a friend I had made, who was best friends with the Mumford & Sons guys, wanted to start a football podcast with me. He’d been talking to me about it and I just thought, ‘Why don’t I write a theme song for this podcast?’ Obviously, that podcast never happened, I moved back here and I still never told him that I tried to write a theme song for it.”

Check out the song and video below. Pei’s Pagent is coming on October 10th via Broth Records.

