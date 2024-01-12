 Premiere: Pelvis Wrestley Shares New Single “Andy” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 12th, 2024  
Premiere: Pelvis Wrestley Shares New Single “Andy”

Sophomore LP Andy: or, the Four Horsegirls of the Apocalypse is due out on February 14th via Earth Libraries

Jan 12, 2024 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Raul Buitrago
Last year, Austin-based indie outfit Pelvis Wrestley shared their debut record, Vortexas Vorever. That debut found frontperson Benjamin Violet conjuring a campy mix of glam aesthetics, baroque pop instrumentation, and Americana sensibilities, coating their melodies in both rhinestones and shimmering synth textures. Next month, they’re expanding on that singular style with a forthcoming sophomore LP, Andy: or, the Four Horsegirls of the Apocalypse.

Their latest album was written during the height of pandemic uncertainty and was inspired by relationships that were severed or fell to the wayside during lockdown. Violet took the album’s name from one of their previous projects, ANDY, which broke up as its members went their separate ways during the pandemic. Ahead of the album’s release, they have already shared their record’s two lead singles, “Holy Host” and “Act2ualize,” and today they’re back with a third and final single, “Andy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Andy” sees Violet leaning into their more pastoral side, crooning above a gentle banjo melody and haunting string section. Yet, they simultaneously intertwine the track’s organic core with forward-thinking electronic elements, including subtle percussive beats, chopped instrumental loops, and ethereal synth tones. Amidst the swirling blend of tones, Violet’s vocal performance offers the track a stark centerpiece, recalling the melodic lilt of artists like Perfume Genius. Meanwhile, their lyrics reminisce about and pine for the missing titular Andy: “Andy was a diamond in the light / He was shining from the tower of my enemies / He came to my room at a time when my shadow was still incomplete and growing…I wanna feel whole / I get a little closer every day / I never lose control / I’m gonna let the current take me.”

Violet explains of the track, “Andy is an amalgam of missing people, and Andy is Love- which is to say, Andy is God. I knew Andy for a short time before he went to the House of Andy, but now that he’s there, I know that there’s a place for you and a place for me. They found Andy in the river, and that’s what this song is about. We went to the river together, and then he went there on his own.”

Check out the song below. Andy: or, the Four Horsegirls of the Apocalypse is due out on February 14th via Earth Libraries.



