Premiere: Petal Crush Shares New Single “Gonna Need It Now”

Tomorrow, New York-based indie pop singer/songwriter Andy Petrusky is back with his latest project as Petal Crush, the Luck Ever After EP. Following after his 2016 debut full-length, Electrica, and 2019’s Look Out Sister EP, Petrusky returned earlier this year revitalized following unexpected health scares and the seismic shift of becoming a father. This results in a collection of new tracks that feel more urgent and vital than ever before.

Petrusky has spent the last several months teasing the record with a string of new singles and today he’s back with an early listen to one of the EP’s unreleased highlights, “Gonna Need It Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Gonna Need It Now” is a sincere piano-driven rocker, propelled forward by marching percussion and simmering synth beds. As the first song Petrusky wrote for the record and the EP’s opener, it re-introduces Petal Crush in anthemic style, with Petrusky’s vocals coming out in an anxious tumble before he hits the chorus’ soaring high.

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Petal Crush’s Luck Ever After EP is out everywhere on October 18th.

