Premiere: Philine Sonny Shares New Single “Drugs” Announces Invader EP Out March 1st via Nettwerk

Photography by Nicolas Blanchadell



German-born indie singer/songwriter Philine Sonny debuted last year with her EP, Lose Yourself, coming forth with an intimate and smartly layered sound that showed off her early promise as a songwriter. She could fit into the same lane as rising bedroom singer/songwriters like Samia, or Holly Humberstone, but her latest singles have also been showing off a special penchant for hook-laden guitar pop. Today, she’s back with news of her sophomore EP, Invader, out March 1st via Nettwerk. Accompanying the news, she’s also sharing the record’s lead single, “Drugs,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In addition to her contemporaries, Sonny lists Bruce Springsteen as one of her biggest inspirations, and it’s not hard to hear that touchstone in “Drugs.” Though aesthetically the track leans into jangly indie rock guitars and dreamy vocal layering, she also builds a feverish pulse and tragically romantic undercurrent into the track. In doing so, she hits on a deft balance of soaring indie heights and pure songwriting pathos, painting a portrait of wayward youth in search of love, joy, and meaning. She sings, “The best could leave us any day / Let’s cross the line / We’ll never die / If I were best at anything / I’m better by your side / When you say that we’re not meant for much / Then for you what is this love we got?”

As Sonny explains, “‘Drugs’ is the soundtrack to the movie playing in your head. It’s a romanticized idea of what life would look like if one was bold and reckless enough to let go of fear and daring to lose everything for the sake of feeling alive.”

Check out the song and video below. The Invader EP is out everywhere on March 1st via Nettwerk.

