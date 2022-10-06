News

Premiere: Phoebe Go Shares New Live Video for "Hey" Debut EP Player Out October 28th

Photography by Juice Webster



Last month, Australian singer/songwriter Phoebe Go shared news of her forthcoming debut EP, Player, out October 28th. Phoebe first found success over ten years ago with her high school band, Snakadaktal, and has since continued to build a following with indie pop duo Two People. Player represents her first solo effort and sees Phoebe evoking the intimate touches of artists like Alex G, beabadoobee, or Lucy Dacus tracing heartfelt confessions amidst poignant instrumental arrangements.

Accompanying the announcement last month, Phoebe shared her latest single, “Hey,” and today she’s back with a live performance video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

In the hands of a talented performer, the live setting can bring out both the stark beauty and devastating weight of a track like “Hey.” Phoebe’s spacious live performance brings you into the room with her, stripping back the already bare recording even further until all that is left is her gentle fingerpicking, winding melodies, and unadorned vocals. The results are both mesmerizing and incredibly vulnerable, with Phoebe’s lyrics offering a heartbreaking glimpse into the sudden loss of her cousin and the complicated path of grief.

Phoebe shares of the song, “This song’s really close to me. I lost my youngest cousin really suddenly a few years back and I didn’t know how to make sense of it all. And I still don’t and I don’t think I ever will. But this song is really my way of coming to grips with that.”

“Around the time I was writing it I was sort of fixated, trying so hard to understand him, you know, what he was thinking and feeling and living. I think my own perspective got so lost in his. Maybe that’s what gives this song that windy folk pace. I’m really proud of the comfort I found in this song though. Cause life aches, and we’ve gotta learn how to live with that. So I think in that way it’s kind of hinting at hope, that maybe there’s life inside loss, somehow.”

Check out the song and video below. Player EP is out everywhere on October 28th.

