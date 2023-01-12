News

Premiere: Pink Sky Share New Single "False Aralia" New LP Total Devotion Out On February 17th





Pink Sky is the indie electronic project from husband and wife duo Angelica and Ryan Hay. The pair first began in the world of ethereal instrumental electronica, debuting after Ryan gifted Angelica a drum machine and she began adding house beats to his piano compositions. Since then, they’ve released a series of new records, returning most recently in 2021 with their collection of singles, EPQ1.

Now they’re back next month with a new LP, Total Devotion, their most complete work yet, and also the first record featuring the pair’s vocals. They teased the album last year with a series of singles, and now they’re back with their first track of the new year, “False Aralia,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“False Aralia” brings forth the band’s talent for dreamy and evocative soundscapes, drawing the pair’s songwriting inward. The track is more insular and melancholy than the darting rhythms of their previous effort, “Behind the Sun,” instead letting Angelica’s vocals wind and overlap above glassy expanses of synths. Yet, within the haunting melodies Pink Sky offers up weightless celestial beauty and melodic bliss, making for a track that soars even in its most intimate moments.

Director Julie Seaward says of the song and video, “I felt connected to “False Aralia’s” beautiful sorrowfulness and was narratively inspired by the dark times in life that can make us feel like we’ve completely lost ourselves. I wanted to show how isolating that journey can be, but also the optimism that keeps us searching to feel whole again.”

The band says of the video, “The music video for ‘False Aralia’ perfectly captures the sentiment of the song, and we fell in love with it from the first few scenes Julie sent us.”

Check out the song and video below. Total Devotion is out on February 17th. The band also just announced their appearance at the Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival, from March 22nd through March 26th.

