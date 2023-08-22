News

Premiere: Pleasure Pill Share New Single “Wonder How” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Rob Blake



Pleasure Pill is a new indie rock outfit based out of San Diego. Band members Jonah Paz (vocalist), Ethan Paz (rhythm guitar), Luke Blake (lead guitar), Ivan Delgado (bass), and Dom Friedly (drums) were raised in the DIY punk scene, but their latest work finds them venturing into big-tent pop melodicism, sporting influences from ‘90s Britpop and vintage classic rock songwriting.

They debuted with a handful of new singles in 2021 and 2022, followed last month by their latest track, “Not Giving Up.” Today, they’re continuing that streak with another single, “Wonder How,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Pleasure Pill worked with producer Jonathan Rado on their last single, “Not Giving Up,” and they are collaborating once again with “Wonder How.” Rado layers his ear for jangly guitars and swooning melodies into the track, but the band also carves their own way, pairing Beatles-esque harmonies with a rollicking rhythmic core and anthemic sheen. Hints of psychedelia, Britpop, and jangle pop all mingle together, connected via shaggy indie aesthetics and an open ear for rock bombast.

The band describes the track as “Undoubtedly Pleasure Pill. Every instrument is playing a melody worth singing along to, it’s psychedelic and whimsical without being too hippy.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. The band have also announced a pair of upcoming shows. Check out their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

SAN DIEGO HEADLINE AT THE CASBAH AUGUST 24TH

LOS ANGELES AT GENGHIS COHEN SEPT 8TH