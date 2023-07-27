Premiere: Ponette Shares New Video “I Think The World Was Better Without Me In It”

News

Norwegian musician and singer/songwriter Pontette debuted in 2021 with her full-length album, Nude, evoking the layered and emotive alt pop of artists like Lorde, Robyn, or Florence and the Machine. She returned this year with another new EP, I Think The World Was Better Without Me In It, and today she’s back with an accompanying video for the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Despite the downcast lyrical sentiment of the track, “I Think The World Was Better Without Me In It” is a gem of irresistibly sharp pop songwriting. The track finds Ponette hitting on a careful balance between danceable electronic percussion, earworm synth lines, and propulsive rock power chords, contrasting her dark lyrics with sugared melodies and a bright instrumental aesthetic. She sings, “I think our lives were better before we ever knew each other / Now everything blowing up in pieces, and I’d do anything to not have to feel this / I can’t tell you I don’t love you / I can’t need you / I can’t leave you now / Tell me how.” The results fit perfectly within a long lineage of songs about dancing away your heartbreak, soaking Ponette’s emotions in glittering electro pop hooks and upbeat guitars.

Ponette says of the song, “Lots of heavy feelings wrapped up in what I consider to be a dance track, or at least the closest I have come to making one (so far).”

Check out the song and video below, directed by Ask Sunde. The I Think The World Was Better Without Me In It EP is out everywhere now.

