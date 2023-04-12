News

All





Premiere: Portraitures Shares New Single “Tepid Water” New EP Worse for Wear Is Out June 16th





Portraitures is the solo project of Toronto-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Scherzinger. Today, he’s announcing news of his forthcoming debut EP, Worse for Wear, out June 16th. As Scherzinger describes, he envisioned the record as a tribute to his friends, home, and community, one which unites his songwriting with their voices. In that vein, he has enlisted a number of guest vocalists to feature on the EP, including Casper Skulls vocalist Melanie St. Pierre, Dylan Kelly, and Mags Gibson. Scherzinger weaves their contributions into sprawling and reflective soundscapes, tinged with meditative weight and a golden-hued nostalgia.

Accompanying the announcement, he’s also sharing the record’s lead single, “Tepid Water,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tedpid Water” initially begins as a more abstract effort, opening with a haze of discordant textures and haunting piano melodies. However, after that brief intro the track quickly settles into waves of winding melody, guided by Scherzinger’s expressive guitar lines and drumming from former Weaves art-rocker Spencer Cole. The track also features Melanie St. Pierre, who both co-wrote the song and acts as its primary vocalist, contributing a plaintive and longing vocal performance as she traces a story of doomed love. The results are equally aching and lovely, placing St. Pierre’s vocals and Scherzinger’s guitar as the twin narrators in a tragic tale.

Mark Scherzinger notes of the track, “‘Tepid Water’ is the fully realized version of a somber instrumental track I had previously written a couple years back. With the contribution of my best friend Mel’s vocals and writing, I wanted to rearrange the track to best support the performance. The addition of a drum performance from Spencer Cole (one of my favourite drummers), really brought new life to the track. My pal Shawn Kosmerly put together this lovely visualizer for ‘Tepid Water.’ It frames a variety of visuals and textures through an old, weathered window, which echo the lyrical themes in the track.”

Melanie St-Pierre mentions, “I was at my cottage on the dock when I broke out my songbook and started working on the lyrics and melody. My dock overlooks a myriad of lily pads in a bay on LaCloche Lake and this setting conjured the idea of two people who live across from one another and it is pouring rain on a warm summer day. The rain is pouring down so much that it begins to flood. The two individuals, each in the comfort of their separate warm rooms, want to meet and be with each other but the outside conditions pose an issue for them to do so. Lily, one of the characters tries to attempt such a feat but instead drowns in the flooding waterway street canal.”

Check out the single and visualizer below. Pre-order the record here.

<p>