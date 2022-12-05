News

Premiere: Pure Adult Share New Single “Hot Crusade” Debut LP Pure Adult II Out January 27th via FatCat Records





For a few years, Brooklyn-based experimental rock duo, Pure Adult, have been drawing accolades from the corners of the DIY underground for their explosive and dissonant musical style and strident leftist political ethos. The band, founded by Jeremy Snyder and Bianca Abarca, debuted in 2019 with their EP, simply titled Pure Adult I, and is back early next year with their debut album, Pure Adult II, out January 27th via FatCat Records.

The band have already shared a pair of singles from the record, “The Power of Incredible Violence, Pt. III” and “A Big Surprise,” and today they’re back with their latest taste of the album, “Hot Crusade,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Described by the band as “a jaded look at the luxury and privilege of living in oblivion,” “Hot Crusade” finds the band once again delivering their brand of pummeling post punk polemics. The band indicts political fence-sitters, enlacing biting, sarcastic, and instantly quotable one liners within searing industrial guitars and gnarled distorted basslines. It’s music full of equal parts raging fury and for unshackled dancing, all weaved together into ecstatic punk thunder.

Listen to the song and accompanying video below, out everywhere tomorrow. Pure Adult II is out January 27th via FatCat Records.

