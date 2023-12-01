News

Premiere: Pylon Reenactment Society Shares New Track “Christmas Daze” Debut Album Magnet Factory Out February 9th via Strolling Bones Records

Photography by DEADLYDESIGNS.COM | MIKE WHITE



Pylon Reenactment Society is the band led by Vanessa Briscoe Hay, formerly of the influential post punk outfit Pylon, one of the touchstones of the same Athens, Georgia scene that birthed R.E.M. and The B-52’s. In 2014, Briscoe Hay founded the group with a multi-generational band of other Athens musicians, including Jason NeSmith and Kay Stanton of Supercluster and Casper & The Cookies, and Gregory Sanders of Casper & The Cookies. The band was meant to play a one-off set as part of Art Rocks Athens, but they soon began writing new songs together, inspired by the sound and ethos of Pylon.

Those originals, along with covers of a pair of Pylon deep cuts, are gathered on the band’s forthcoming debut album, Magnet Factory. The record was produced by NeSmith and Briscoe Hay, along with engineering from David Barbe (Deerhunter, Drive-By Truckers) and Tom Ashton (Sisters of Mercy, Clan of Xymox). The record also features Kate Pierson of the B-52’s on one of the tracks.

Pylon Reenactment Society have already shared early listens ot the record’s lead singles, “3x3” and “Flowers Everywhere,” and today they’re getting in the holiday spirit with a new non-album single, “Christmas Daze,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Christmas Daze” is a brisk and understated effort, one that meditates on the lonely side of the holiday but also brims with a welcoming energy. Briscoe Hay’s vocals are warm and lilting while the rhythm section brings the track along at a steady propulsive pace, carried by an ever-present bass riff and shimmering bursts of guitar. The lush washes of guitar and tambourine that accent the song feel like Christmas lights going on and off, punctuating the track’s lyrics with cozy swells of melody and gentle rays of hope.

Briscoe Hay says of the track, “This song was written very quickly between Christmas and New Years Eve right before we recorded it. Kay Stanton played a bass riff and it just fell into place. The guitar and percussion fit into the vibe perfectly. For the lyrics, I contemplated what it must be like for a single person who finds themselves alone during what is a very festive season for most. She goes on a journey to and from her family home, runs out of gas, but manages to find inspiration and meaning in the simple beauties of the holiday.”

Check out the song below, along with Pylon Reenactment Society’s upcoming tour dates. Magnet Factory is out February 9th via Strolling Bones Records.

Pylon Reenactment Society Live:

12/03/23 Hendershots, Athens, GA w/ Secret Monkey Weekend

01/25/24 SF Sketchfest, Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA w/ Kelley Stoltz

01/27/24 Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA