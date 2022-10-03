News

Premiere: Quality Time Shares New Video for “Recliner” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Chloe Dalton



Last year, South Carolina indie rock outfit Quality Time returned from a several-year hiatus, debuting their sophomore record, Staring at the Ceiling From a Cold Bed. Arriving with a sound that pulls equally from the likes of Tigers Jaw, Origami Angel, and Turnover, the band strikes a similar balance between kinetic rhythms, massive melodic guitars, and heartfelt lyricism. This summer, the band followed the record’s release with another new single, “Recliner,” and today they’re back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Recliner” finds the band once again soaring to huge melodic heights, with shout-along gang vocals, a driving rhythm section, and sharp guitar lines. It’s an enduring combination, one the band pulls off to great effect. Meanwhile, the band marries those towering melodic instincts with searching lyrics about finding purpose and drive in the midst of depressive lows一“Why do I answer to the hedonist inside of me? / Why do I always submit to the dopamine? / When I know that I’d feel more fulfilled if I was disciplined / But I can’t get out of bed.” The results are both thoroughly catchy and devastatingly relatable.

Guitarist and vocalist Pearson Parham says of the track, “I wrote ‘Recliner’ at the beginning of the year when I was taking a hiatus from work for a few months. Although a very privileged position to be in, I felt like I had zero direction in life — and with that came an overwhelming sense of guilt and self loathing. Despite how well intentioned, my parents would call often and ask what my next move in life was which didn’t help the anxiety. Writing this song allowed me to process all these feelings and ultimately helped me out of that funk so I could move on to the next chapter in my life.”

Check out the video below, out everywhere now.

