Premiere: Raia Was Shares New Single “Any Evil” New Album Captain Obvious Due Out October 5th

Photography by Evan Hanczor



New York-based singer/songwriter Raia Was debuted in 2021 with her album Angel I’m Frightened, introducing a glassy, layered, and evocative style of art pop. She’s spent most of this year teasing her forthcoming sophomore effort, Captain Obvious, due out October 5th. The album sees Raia continuing to carve out her stylized and emotive songwriting niche, while also stepping into a new role as the record’s sole producer.

As she explains, “I didn’t set out to produce this record alone - I thought I was prepping demos, I thought I’d re-record it all, and then the more I considered trying to change it the more I felt it would fall apart… what binds this record is exactly it’s peculiarities and imperfections and it was my responsibility to preserve that as a steward of the music. This was a big lesson for me, that a record is a snapshot of a moment in time and my job is to let that moment be. Not messing with that is as important as the moment itself.”

Raia has already shared a string of new singles from the record, and today she’s continuing that streak with another track, “Any Evil,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Any Evil” finds Raia painting over darting, immersive rhythms with an immaculate art pop sheen. It is a song that feels restlessly pulled in different directions, yet remains anchored by the pulsing drums, meditative keys, and airy vocal melodies. Raia renders the track in cool, muted hues, but also provides bursts of pop color and playful production choices, balancing out the darker tones with hints of warmth. The results feel like a careful marriage of artful instrumental arrangements and organic intimacy.

Raia describes the track as “A short poppy burst of a song, hot out the gate with the feeling of being dropped into the middle of a drum battery, the middle of a block party. Then a rewind, let’s start this at the beginning, which now feels like slow motion, like life in reverse, the vocal tossing lyrics like you’d toss salt over your shoulder to ward off bad luck. And the song is about bad luck, or at least the looming threat of the curse of distraction (the curse of our time) that blocks us from our blessings; the one you love right in front of you while you’re ‘rushing around for any evil.’”

Check out the song below and pre-save it here. You can also pre-order the full record here.

