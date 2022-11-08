News

Premiere: Red Rum Club Shares New Single “The River” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Jordan Daniel Logan



UK rock outfit Red Rum Club have built their reputations as one of the UK’s rising indie rock live acts, relentlessly touring from their 2016 inception until the onset of COVID. The band released their debut LP, Matador, in 2019, and quickly applied their trademark restless fervor to a pair of follow-up albums, 2020’s The Hollow of Humdrum and 2021’s How To Steal The World. The band have since returned this year with their latest single, “Vanilla,” and are following it today with another new track, “The River,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The River” is a euphoric tribute to adolescent joys, soaked in nostalgia and buoyant melodies. The band captures the hills and valleys of memory, beginning the track as an easygoing sun-lit reflection, carried by breezy acoustics and ringing slide guitar. As the track winds onward, it builds to a vibrant high, calling forth memories of unbridled teenage mania amidst sweet harmonies and colorful brass hooks. Red Rum Club deliver a perfect track for the waning days of summer, inviting you to find your own joy in the haze of soaring trumpets and teenage memory.

The band describes the song, saying, “The peaks and troughs of adolescence. The River Mersey was the spot for spontaneous celebrations of youth, teenage love and loss. This track reminisces on summer days of blue skies and brown water. ‘The River’ emulates those summer nights by starting quiet and tranquil only to quickly grow into a rowdy, energetic track with a real feel of teen angst and explosive anticipation. A chorus of harmonies replicates the euphoria felt in those retrospective moments and a hooky brass outro rounds the track off perfectly.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

