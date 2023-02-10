Premiere: Redbud Shares New Single “Franny”
Long Night EP is out February 24th via Good Eye Records.
Feb 10, 2023
Photography by Ismael Quintanilla
Later this month, Austin-based indie outfit Redbud are set to share their forthcoming debut EP, Long Night, arriving February 24th via Good Eye Records. The project first began as a pandemic-era solo effort from singer/songwriter Katie Claghorn, but it has since blossomed into a four-piece with some impressive creative chemistry, with the band blending their kaleidoscopic melodies with Claghorn’s confessional lyrics.
This year they’ve been teasing Long Night with a pair of singles, “Kin” and “Sad on the North Side,” taking cues from lively and psychedelic strains of indie pop. The resulting tracks weave together elastic guitar lines, sweet and unexpected melodies, and danceable rhythms, carving a welcome place for the band in the burgeoning Austin indie scene. Today, the band are back with their latest new single, “Franny,” premiering with Under the Radar.
“Franny” is a delightfully playful effort written as a tribute to Claghorn’s cat, Francis. In the track’s front half, each element feels lithe and nimble, from the twinkling keys, tumbling drums, and twisting guitar lines, to Claghorn’s restless melody. In contrast, the second half settles into a breezy groove, closing off the track with some jazzy soloing. Meanwhile, lush aesthetic touches play at the margins, including catchy piano licks and summery bursts of birdsong, leaving the track feeling like a sweet and sunny reprieve.
Claghorn explains of the track, “‘I wrote this song about my cat. My big, silver, mischievous barnyard cat, Francis.
I scooped Franny the kitten from an apartment complex during 2020. He was offered to me in a Facebook group after I posted about finally being ready to care for a furry friend during the Q. As Franny aged, the necessary flea baths grew more and more difficult as he grew more and more aware of what drawing a bath meant for him. He looked so pathetic one day during his flea bath that I began to sing him a lullaby.
I sang the tune (which became the verse melody) to myself for a few months before finally forcing myself to sit down and find some chords that worked alongside it.”
Check out the song below. The Long Night EP is out everywhere on February 24th via Good Eye Records.
