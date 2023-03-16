Premiere: Robbing Millions Shares New Video for “Believe Her”

News

Robbing Millions is the indie pop project of Belgian singer/songwriter and guitarist Lucien Fraipont. Over the years, Fraipont has quietly honed his talents as an avant-pop songsmith, so much so that he caught the eye of MGMT, who released his 2021 sophomore record Holidays Inside via their label imprint. Next month, Fraipont is back with another release, his new LP, Rêve Party, due out April 28th, which sees him picking up right where Holidays Inside left off, once again pulling from psych rock, jazz, and psych pop for a dazzling array of sonic textures.

Ahead of the record’s release, he shared last year’s single, “Elastic,” followed by his latest effort, “Same Skin.” Today, he’s back with another new track, “Believe Her,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Believe Her” encapsulates Fraipont’s penchant for adventurous soundscapes laced with exceedingly catchy hooks. The track is filled with circular and infectious motifs, from the spiraling bassline and tight percussion that open the track to the insistent vocal hook that acts as its chorus. Meanwhile, Fraipont weaves these motifs together with watery psychedelic interludes, which douse the dizzying instrumental in dreamy textures and colorful effects. He delivers a delightfully weird and danceable effort, filled with twists, turns, and irresistible melodies.

As Fraipont describes, “The song reminds us of the importance of supporting one’s friends and partners in the face of life’s hardships. While at the same time, the song’s lyrical hook ‘you’d better believe her’ could sound like a plea urging society to listen and welcome the voice of women better than it currently does.

The video for ‘Believe Her’ is animated and directed by the American artist Mickey Miles. Miles is well-known for his collaborations with John Cale, and the New Commute blog. Robbing Millions gave him artistic carte blanche for the production of the video object. The result is an assembly of animated loops that pay homage to the aesthetics of the great American works of the 70s. The video is made of evocative elements of the lyrics blending into each other through a free association of ideas.”

Check out the song and video below. Pre-order Rêve Party here, due out April 28th via Capitane Records/ Born Loser Records/ Requiem Pour Un Twister

