News

All





Premiere: Ronboy Shares New Single “Your Way” Announces Debut Album Pity To Love Is Out September 30th





Over the past few years, indie singer/songwriter Julia Laws has been steadily releasing new material as Ronboy, sharing her debut EP Velvet in 2020 and returning with a collaborative cover of Tom Petty’s “Only a Broken Heart” with The National’s Matt Berninger. This year, she began teasing music from her debut record with her new single “Always,” and today she’s back with news of the full record, Pity To Love, out September 30th.

Accompanying the announcement, Laws has also shared a new single from the record, “Your Way,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Your Way” is a stark and contemplative track, traced with only a three-chord piano accompaniment, some subtle understated drones, and Laws’ unadorned vocal performance. However, that bare presentation only adds to the track’s devastating emotional weight. Laws’ songwriting is both gorgeous and desolate, allowing her to stun with crystalline melodies before she follows with a heartrending lyrical voice. Lyrically, “Your Way” grapples with a decaying relationship as Laws delivers a melancholic account of lost faith and emotional distance一“You asked us to pray / But I’m not praying your way / If you’d heard it you’d hate it / You’d say I’m not okay / For thinking my way / It’s your way / Don’t rely on me.”

As Laws describes, “Your Way is acceptance of the loss of self in someone else’s eyes. For better or worse, it’s the reality that you choose to live with. I know I’ll let you down.

I sometimes set up a vocal mic and record when I’m not trying to write, just trying to get things out. This particular night I was feeling pretty lost and hit record. I played these three chords over and over and suddenly the lyrics and melody were there. When the day came to open the song back up, none of us really wanted to touch it. We added some subliminal drones and kept the vocals mostly dry to let the piano and voice carry the weight.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. Pity To Love is out everywhere on September 30th.

<p>