Premiere: Rosie Darling Shares New Single “Justify” Debut LP Due Out Later This Year via Nettwerk

Photography by Laura-Lynn Petrick



LA-based indie-pop singer/songwriter Rosie Darling debuted in 2021 with her EP, Coping, followed last year by her sophomore EP, Golden Age. Later this year, she’s set to continue that momentum with her forthcoming debut LP, which she’s been teasing with a pair of new singles, “Lost On You” and “Nail In The Coffin” (ft. Boy In Space). Today, she’s back with another new track, “Justify,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Justify” is an achingly wistful ballad, carried by Darling’s celestial vocals ringing over gentle acoustic guitar. Though the track feels stark and confessional, Darling also layers in some subtle percussion, swelling vocal harmonies, and electronic production, giving the track a sleek modern feel. This contrast between the organic and electronic elements renders the track in a dream-like haze, effortlessly straddling the worlds of pop and indie folk. The accompanying video, filmed in the woods of Washington State, focuses of the organic side of that equation, occupying a reflective and isolated visual space.

About the song, Darling says, “‘Justify’ comes from a place of realizing that no matter how much you care about someone, if they aren’t treating you as an equal, it’s not a relationship you want to have. If you’re constantly holding onto the good in someone and ignoring the red flags, there will come a point where you will have to choose yourself, and this song represents that moment to me.”

She continues, saying on the video, “I wanted to visually show what it’s like to sit with your feelings and process your emotions by escaping into nature for a bit. I find nature to be healing, and I love how by the end of this video, there is a beautiful field scene with tons of light pouring in.”

Check out the song and video below. Rosie Darling’s debut LP is due out later this year via Nettwerk.

Tour Dates:

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo