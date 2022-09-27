News

Premiere: Rudi Zygadlo Shares New Live Video for “Chattanooga” Chattanooga EP Is Out Now

Photography by Harrison Reid



Earlier this year, art pop singer/songwriter Rudi Zygadlo’s shared his latest EP, Chattanooga. After a string of releases under other names, Chattanooga is Zygadlo’s latest project under his name and finds him evoking the eccentric stylistic approaches of a diverse range of artists, including Frank Zappa, Devo, and Steely Dan. Now, following the EP’s release Zygadlo has shared an accompanying live video for the title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Chattanooga” encapsulates the offbeat style that permeates Zygadlo’s music, crafting a sound that moves effortlessly between wiry guitar-based grooves, spacious soundscapes, and hypnotizing rhythms. Zygadlo and company lock into an alluring funk-tinged groove, carried by knotted guitar riffs and playful rhythms, with Zygadlo delivering an elastic vocal performance full of both his yelping falsetto and seductive croon. In the video’s latter half the band hits a feverish high, showing off their electric chemistry in an extended jam session that draws the track to a close.

As Zygadlo explains, ‘Chattanooga’ is both a locomotive and a coal-powered 19th-century’ massage appliance’, and, for me, conjures the nexus of two great ministerial offices - transport and social affairs. Let’s rock and roll, darlings.’

‘The songs are about trains, planes, and automobiles, Oscar Wilde, Theseus, fridges and the news cycle. Rudi plays all the parts.’

Check out the song and accompanying video below. The Chattanooga EP is out everywhere now.

