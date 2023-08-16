News

Premiere: S. Carey and John Raymond Share New Single “Transient” Collaborative Album Shadowlands Out September 15th via Libuelle Editions

Photography by Kyle Lehman



This year, indie singer/songwriter and Bon Iver sideman S. Carey and jazz trumpeter John Raymond are teaming up for a collaborative album, Shadowlands, due out on September 15th. The pair first met as students at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. While Carey was playing with Justin Veron and building up a solo career, Raymond was equally prolific in a different stylistic lane. The duo have shared the album’s lead single, “Calling,” followed by their second track, “Steadfast (feat. Gordi).” Today, they’re back with another new track, “Transient,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Transient” is the most spacious and ambient of the three tracks shown thus far from the album, beginning on a spectral piano line colored by some deft brushes of percussion. As the song winds onward, Raymond’s trumpet steps into center stage, entering into a dreamy dance of melody with the keys. Even as the bass adds its weight to the mix and the drums grow more present, the track stays circumscribed within this quiet, wordless mode. Together, the pair finds poignant beauty within the track’s negative space, steeping the track in an understated, unvoiced yearning.

Raymond says of the track, “In the months leading up to the initial round of recording we did for the album, I started developing an idea for a melody and chord progression that had a really strong feeling to me but no clear direction. No matter what I tried, I couldn’t find the song inside of it. Then, one morning during the sessions, I came to the studio a bit early by myself. I sat down at the piano, started playing the idea, and within thirty minutes the entire song unveiled itself. It was magical.

As I played it for the first time, I remember feeling like each phrase had this fleeting, transient quality to it. The song feels like it’s here for a moment and then just vanishes. The more we played it, the more I felt like it was symbolic of the inspiration that all the songs on the record came from.

This video was recorded at the Masonic Temple in Eau Claire, WI and it includes Aaron Parks on piano, Jeremy Boettcher on bass, and Ben Lester on synth and pedal steel.”

Check out the song and video below. Shadowlands is out September 15th via Libuelle Editions. You can also check out Carey and Raymond’s tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

9/29 - Minneapolis, MN: Cedar Cultural Center

9/30 - Iowa City, IA: The James

10/1 - Eau Claire, WI: Masonic Temple

10/3 - Milwaukee, WI: The Cooperage

10/4 - Evanston, IL: Space

10/5 - Ann Arbor, MI: The Ark

10/6 - Bloomington, IN: FAR Center for Contemporary Arts

10/26 - Newport News, VA: Ferguson Hall

10/29 - Brooklyn, NY: National Sawdust

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA: MilkBoy Philly

10/31 - Northampton, MA: Parlor Room

11/1 - Boston, MA: The Red Room

11/2 - Durham, NH: University of New Hampshire

11/3 - New Haven, CT: Firehouse 12