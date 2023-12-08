News

Premiere: Sahara Moon Shares New Video for “One Last Time” Watch the Video Below





Nashville-based singer/songwriter Sahara Moon makes a decadent blend of well-worn influences and modern studio fare, pulling from influences in the world of Americana, jazz, folk, and blues. She last shared her 2020 EP, Worthy, and she returned this year with a series of new singles, including her most recent effort, “One Last Time.” Today she’s sharing an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“One Last Time” finds Moon inhabiting a sweet, sun-dappled mood, centering on plaintive instrumentation and a yearning vocal performance. Contemplative guitar strums and simmering keys accompany Moon as she meditates on themes of uncertainty and transition, crafting a reflective soundtrack for life’s searching moments. She sings, “Hard to say the last goodbye / To let you go, to draw the line / The only way to see this through / To cast my heart, to start brand new / Papers grow old / Like me and you / I never thought it would be this hard to choose.”

The accompanying music video iss directed by Kamryn Barr and produced by Oak Leaf Media. Moon says, “Working with Kamryn Barr and Oak Leaf Media to execute the visual ideas behind ‘One Last Time’ is the dream team. They put their heart and soul into this project, and I am grateful for the community we built in order to make it happen.”

She continues, saying of the track, “I wrote this song while pursuing many experiences outside of my comfort zone. I hope ‘One Last Time’ inspires listeners to do the same because it allows us to grow in the best ways.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

