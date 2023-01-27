News

Premiere: Sam Himself Shares New Video for “Heartland” Shares New Album Never Let Me Go Out Now

Photography by Stefan Tschumi



Swiss-born, Brooklyn-based musician Sam Koechlin debuted under the moniker Sam Himself in 2017, building up a significant amount of buzz for his before the release of his 2021 debut album, Power Ballads. His debut leaned into the atmospheric and downcast side of indie rock, evoking the solitude that was still hanging over the year. In contrast, his sophomore record, Never Let Me Go, is fueled by the thrill of that solitude lifting, bringing forth an expansive overtone that recalls echoes of emotive heartland rock and Americana.

The full record is out today, and accompanying the release, Koechlin is sharing a new video for one of the album’s highlights, “Heartland,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Fittingly, “Heartland” finds Sam Himself at his most warm and soulful, offering up a soaring sound that brings hints of The Killers and The War on Drugs into the mix一Koechlin’s longtime producer Daniel Schlett even has worked with the latter band before. Marked by golden-hued synths, carefree whistled hooks, and a brilliant climactic guitar solo, the track fits perfectly into the long lineage of songs tailor-made for open roads and stirring romance. The lyrics capture that same sense of starry-eyed drama, with Koechlin singing, “We shoot, we shake, we rodeo/We Juliet, we Romeo/We’re desperados, highwaymen/You know we’re coming back again.”

Koechlin says of the track, “‘Heartland’ is a Fondue Western road movie, shot through the lens of someone who only has eyes for one other person, driving a stuffy Prius to the end of the world (or across three states, at least) just to be with them. If that sounds over the top, it is.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now. Never Let Me Go is out now. Stream the record here.

