News

All





Premiere: Sami Stevens Shares New Track, “Morning” Debut LP Morning Out on July 28th via Sunnyside Records





Tomorrow, singer/songwriter Sami Stevens is set to debut her new album, Morning, released via New York label, Sunnyside Records. Recorded over years in both Brooklyn and San Francisco, the album finds Stevens occupying a meeting point between folk, jazz, and traditional singer/songwriter fare, offering gentle and patient melodies tinged by lush arrangements. After writing the songs on keyboard and voice, she then turned to a string of collaborators to flesh out the arrangements, including producer and Stevens’ longtime collaborator, Simon Hanes.

“It’s not like anything I’ve done before, it’s all landscapes,” Stevens says of the record. I’m hardly singing really, it’s just about honoring the songs, the arrangements, like scenes out of a car window.”

Today, ahead of the record’s release, Stevens is sharing an early listen to the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Morning” is one of the brightest moments on the album, with Stevens painting the track in gentle melodies and playful instrumentation. The results have a timeless vintage feel, built upon the interplay between Stevens’ keys and colorful bursts of saxophone, courtesy of her husband Kazemde George. Above the warm dance of melodies, Stevens offers a light and lithe vocal performance, recalling the honeyed croon of classic soul songstresses. Her lyrics find an equally sweet rhythm as well, describing the simple beauty of living with a loved one and gradually settling into the shape of their life, day after day.

Check out the song and video below, directed by Haoyan of America, along with our Q&A with Stevens. Morning is out everywhere tomorrow, July 28th via Sunnyside Records.

How would you describe the creative process for Morning? As your debut album, did the writing or recording take on a different mood for you?

The writing was pretty intuitive, sometimes dark, sometimes hopeful. Always inspired by what I and the people around me were going through. I look through the track listing now and it’s so full of memories of that time, but also it brings me back to when I was a kid, I think there were a lot of things I was still working through from way back, some things I still am. I think moving forward I will try to lift the mood and pace of my next album, but this one was pure in a way, very honestly just what was happening. Recording it was a long and patient process, it took years, it was interrupted by the pandemic, mixing it was slow too. But in the end I’m so proud of it. I just finally got the vinyl in last night and it makes me feel like I’m not insane.

I also like how collaborative the album is, with all the gorgeous instrumental arrangements. How did those arrangements evolve, and who would be your dream creative partner if you could work with anyone on a future album?

Thank you! Yes, so I wrote the basic song forms on keys, then worked small band arrangements out with my rhythm section, then as we were putting it all together as an album, Simon Hanes wrote all the amazing supportive brass, strings, harp, vibes, percussion, pedal steel, and whatnot. The sparkle. In my mind, those parts brought it from these working band arrangements to this dramatic world of 70’s singer-songwriter magic. Simon and I have been working together for over a decade in Tredici Bacci, so the collaboration was long overdue. If I could collaborate with anyone though… that’s tough because I really feel like I could use a producer the most, but I have to say Joni Mitchell. I have to go with my gut. She is in my heart too, not just my stomach.

Your music pulls a lot from vintage ‘60s and ‘70s singer/songwriters. What attracts you to that era, and who do you see as your biggest inspirations from that time?

Yes, I love the clarity of Carole King’s writing, of course, Minnie Ripperton is amazing, Joni is a genius, Nick Drake is a big inspiration as well. So many other artists of the era; Donny Hathaway, but also Sarah Vaughan is a big inspiration, such a master interpreter. I feel like that time is just in that perfect sweet spot, something about the writing and the way recordings were made. Those songs have such depth, they work on so many levels, but they’re not overly produced like our popular music is today. They’re a bit rough around the edges, with amazing harmony and arrangements. It’s perfect.

The title track from the album, which we are premiering, feels like an especially strong highlight to me. Do you mind going into that track and what you were hoping to evoke with it?

Yes, ‘Morning’ does contrast with the rest of the album, it’s definitely lighter. That song wrote itself, it’s really just an everyday kind of love song, about taking care of each other, living cycles of life with someone you love. It also has a lot of imagery about going to bed, waking up, lounging around in bed. I love stuff like that. My husband always calls me Bed Girl. He plays sax on that song! That’s him in the video too. Kazemde George is his name. And the waking up and going to sleep adds to the cyclic feeling too, which I like, and is very characteristic of living with someone.

What was the creative process like for the video? What themes were you drawing on?

I wanted to give Haoyan a lot of freedom in his vision for the video, since he is so amazing, I really did not want to hold him back. I had just gotten my car, and the chorus mentions driving, so that felt like a lead. We were both interested in this sort of whimsical take on a quest, he called it a search for morning, with all those great props and everything he brought in. You see the theme of sleep too in the video. Haoyan scouted locations, some you might recognize. It was very fun to shoot, even though it was freezing cold. He really gets the most out of every shot.

Where do you hope to go next with your music?

I want to keep improving at keys, at my writing and singing. I’m so grateful to have something to dedicate my life to, really the practice of it is my first priority. Other than that, my next album is basically written. I’d like to record it soon. I like performing to receptive audiences, so I want to do more of that. Maybe bigger audiences, that would be cool.