Premiere: Sarah Klang Shares New Single "Worst Mom" New Album Mercedes Out October 20th via Nettwerk

Photography by Fredrika Eriksson



Singer/songwriter Sarah Klang has been steadily gathering acclaim in her native Sweden for years now, beginning with her 2018 album, Love in the Milky Way, and followed by her 2019 record, Creamy Blue, and her 2021 effort, VIRGO. Next month, she’s set to return with another new album, Mercedes, out October 20th. Her music has long trended towards autobiographical confessions, yet the themes of Mercedes are even more deeply personal for Klang. The record was largely written as Klang was leaving her twenties behind and becoming a mother with the birth of her first child, and she grounds the record in candid confessions and recollections of these moments.

She has already shared the album’s title track this year, followed by two other singles, “Magic Stone” and “Halloween Costume.” Today, she’s back with another new track, “Worst Mom,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As any mother could tell you, the feelings around new motherhood aren’t always neat, joyous, and beautiful. “Worst Mom” finds Klang exploring the low moments, singing about the struggles of being a mother to a newborn, how her body has changed, and confessing the ways motherhood has complicated her identity. She sings, “I feel like the worst mom today / I don’t even know where I end and you begin / I don’t even know who I am without you.” Amidst, her stream-of-consciousness lyricism, Klang settles into a spacious groove, coloring the track with meditative synth beds and sweet, honeyed harmonies. Later, the track closes out with a sublime instrumental outro, layering together keys, guitar, and saxophone, capturing both the melancholic and beautiful sides to the track.

Klang says of the accompanying video, ”The movie is a twisted, exaggerated nightmare day as a new mother. It’s almost like a parody of the feelings you experience. This is how I could FEEL when I was sleep-deprived and my baby had been screaming for three weeks. I also wanted to capture sleepless nights and endless walks. And the great love for your child.”

Check out the song below. Mercedes is out October 20th via Nettwerk.

