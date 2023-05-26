News

Premiere: Scott Fisher Shares New Single “Once In a While” New LP Kingdom of Ego Coming this Year

Photography by Patrick Carew



LA-based singer/songwriter Scott Fisher has been steadily sharing new music for over two decades now, releasing a series of records that playfully blend strains of indie rock, folk, jazz, psych rock, and classic piano pop. Most recently, he shared his 2021 record, 93 Million Miles, followed by a new single, “She’s Gone,” last year. Today, he’s back with another new track, “Once In a While,” the first release from his forthcoming album, Kingdom of Ego, due out later this year.

“Once In a While” is a smooth blend of indie rock and soul, floating effortlessly between psychedelic vocal passages, effortless soul grooves, and even a syrupy jazz-tinged guitar solo. The track was reportedly inspired equally by The Beatles and Mowtown, with Fisher’s crooning vocals buried in a dreamy haze, contrasted against the track’s sumptuous melodies and rich, easygoing energy. Meanwhile, Fisher’s lyrics give the track a reflective sheen, bringing forth winding poetic phrases that fit seamlessly with the track’s gentle luster: “I don’t know that / What’s left to believe / We all go barking up the wrong tree sometimes / I won’t hold back / Going to set my love free / We always close our eyes to see.”

Fisher explains of the song, “The lyrics are a bit of a word collage. It evokes themes of hope, learning from our own mistakes, overcoming odds and yearning for passion and sensuality, both on the artistic level and in life as a whole.”

Check out the song below. Kingdom of Ego is out everywhere later this year.