Premiere: Scoville Unit Shares New Single “Reasons” New LP See What Can Be Out June 2nd via Ernest Jenning Record Co./Trash Casual

Photography by EJRC



Power pop band Scoville Unit were riding in the wake of their 2019 self-titled record when the pandemic hit in 2020. With the band unable to play together, they went on a hiatus, with bandmates Drew Isleib returning to work as a doctor and Gandhar Savur moving to Costa Rica. However, just before Savur left, the band hit the studio and recorded the basic tracks for their forthcoming fourth LP, See What Can Be.

Their latest record finds the band in a searching mode, with Savur contemplating what the next chapter of his life would look like. Yet, the band also couples that introspective undercurrent with an ear for infectious pop rock, played with rollicking hooks and fuzz-drenched guitars. The band presents big melodies with an equally big heart, making Savur’s meditations feel effortlessly sweet and sunny.

The full album is out on June 2nd, and accompanying the announcement the band have also shared the album’s lead single, “Reasons,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Reasons” hits with an opening salvo of infectious energy, led by sharp guitar lines, charming vocal harmonies, and a sing-along chorus. The hooks, bright production, and fuzz-laden guitars all elevate the track into a pitch-perfect dose of power pop euphoria, recalling bands like Big Star or Fountains of Wayne. Meanwhile, the lyrics are similarly heartfelt, with the band resolving to work through conflicts with their loved ones: “This dream opened my heart and then my head opened my eyes/And now everything around me has crystallized. I can see you for the first time/All of the reasons why/…Let’s count em. All of the reasons I love you.”

Isleib says of the track, “‘Reasons’ is one of my favorite songs off the new album. It is really a call to action — live in the moment. Enjoy the company of those around you. Tell someone that you love them. We all need a reminder every now and then!”

Check out the song below. See What Can Be is due out on June 2nd via Ernest Jenning Record Co. and Trash Casual Records.

