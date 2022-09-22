News

All





Premiere: SeepeopleS Share New Single “Shame” New LP Field Guide For Survival In This Dying World Out October 7th

Photography by Lauryn Sophia



SeepeopleS is the politically-charged indie project led by Portland-based singer/songwriter and producer Will Bradford. The band have been making their way through the indie underground for decades, taking a fluid approach to genre lines but uniting their diverse stylistic instincts with a strident topical edge. Later this year, they’re set to return with their sixth LP, Field Guide For Survival In This Dying World, and they’ve been teasing the album with a series of singles, including their latest release, “Shame,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Like many of the tracks on the band’s forthcoming record, “Shame,” takes its inspiration from the dark realities of modern life. In this case, Bradford began by writing about the toll daily violence takes on younger generations and living with the death of childhood innocence. With the track, Bradford weaves a muted confessional, one that cuts deep as it explores the shame of a country that lets its children live under the continual threat of violence.

Bradford explains, “I began writing Shame’ after one of many mass school shootings in our country, and was inspired to finish it after listening to my son describe the active shooter drills he had to do at school regularly. Growing up in this world has always been scary, in any society at any point in history, but the amount of courage it takes to grow up these days is truly astounding.

The shame comes in not only not honoring this bravery, but not even acknowledging the fear behind it, the fear it creates—like a ripple through our collective consciousness—or the sheer madness our society finds itself in; A madness we may not have created, but certainly help sustain, and at an enormous cost. So this song goes out to all the lonely scared kids in this world - I hope they know they’re not alone.

“We actually took the time to read the Facebook / Instagram community standards this time and we sincerely hope they do not decide to ban this video and remove it from their platforms like they did to the last music video SeepeopleS and Pete List made together (2017’s ‘New American Dream’). We are just over here sincerely trying to make meaningful art—Harmless (mostly)!!!”

Director Pete List says of the accompanying video, “When Will approached me about creating a video for ‘Shame,’ I immediately said yes. But the prevalence of gun violence in American schools is not easy to address in a music video. Considering that our previous collaboration, “New American Dream” was banned on Facebook and Instagram, we discussed creating visuals that were not obvious and not overtly violent, but with a strong emotional undercurrent. I explored a number of different ideas, and I ended up blending them into a fantastical narrative attempting to explore the emotional consequences of bullying, the longing for security and comfort, and the death of childhood innocence. As a musician and an animator I love music videos, and while creating this video was quite challenging and emotionally taxing, I hope ‘Shame’ successfully evokes the visceral reaction we are going for and hopefully inspires some want for change.”

Check out the song and video below, along with the band’s forthcoming tour dates. Field Guide For Survival In This Dying World is due out October 7th.

10/19 Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

10/20 Mission Theater - Portland, OR

10/21 Substation - Seattle, WA

10/22 John Henry’s - Eugene, OR

10/23 Local 31 - Ashland, OR

10/24 Sirensong - Eureka, CA

10/25 Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

10/26 Frog & Peach - San Luis Obispo, CA

10/27 Winston’s - San Diego, CA

10/28 Harvelle’s - Santa Monica, CA

10/29 Cactus Jack’s - Phoenix, AZ

10/31 House Of Bards - Tucson, AZ

10/3 Ponyboy - Oklahoma, CIty, OK

10/5 The Pershing (Private) - Austin, TX

10/7 Preservation Pub - Knoxville, TN

12/9 Webster Hall - New York, NY

12/10 Deep Dive - Ithaca, NY

12/31 Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME