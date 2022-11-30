News

Premiere: Shirley Hurt Shares New Single “Charioteer” Debut LP Shirley Hurt Is Out December 2nd via Telephone Explosion Records

Photography by Alicia Owen



Rising indie singer/songwriter Shirley Hurt debuted early this year with a pair of expansive roadworn tracks, “Empty Hands” and “Problem Child,” introducing the compelling world explored in Hurt’s forthcoming self-titled debut album. Largely written on a months-long road trip through the American West Coast, Hurt brings forth a set of weighty meditations and wistful intricacies on the record, occupying a bleary meeting point between the worlds of indie folk, pop, country, and Americana.

The full album is out this Friday, December 2nd, but ahead of the record’s release Hurt has shared a final single from the album, “Charioteer,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Charioteer” brings an unexpectedly playful edge to Hurt’s spacious folk pop. The track is driven by subtle slinking rhythms and a smoky vocal performance from Hurt, punctuated with sharp starts and stops and twinkling piano chords. The result almost veers toward cabaret music, though Hurt also offers a dusty undertone that feels born out of the months on the road, with it all culminating in an alluring saxophone-tinged finale.

As Hurt describes, “‘Charioteer’ was the last song written for the album. I wrote it after returning a ~5 month long road trip in which I was essentially chauffeured around the whole time because I hadn’t gotten my driver’s license yet. Harrison if you’re reading this; thank you, love you, and I’m sorry for making you do that. I hope it was worth it in the end.”

Check out the song and video below. Shirley Hurt is out December 2nd via Telephone Explosion Records.

