News

All





Premiere: Sid Simons Shares New Single “Toy Gun” New LP Beneath the Brightest Smiles Out June 23rd via Jullian Records





Over the past several years, Brooklyn-based musician Sid Simons has been cementing his place as a rising star of the New York live circuit, debuting under the moniker GIRL SKIN with his 2020 LP, Shade is on the Other Side. That record introduced Simons as a folk rock troubadour, but his music has since evolved in new directions, incorporating hints of ‘60s soul, ‘70s glam, early aughts indie rock, and Americana.

Simons introduced this newfound direction earlier this year with “Wendy,” the first single from his forthcoming sophomore record, Beneath the Brightest Smiles. To bring the record’s sound to life, Simons brought on a new backing band, along with production and engineering from Gordon Raphael who famously produced The Strokes first two albums and Regina Spektor’s Soviet Kitsch. The resulting record is at turns sincere, reflective, and playful, with Simons moving restlessly through moods and genres.

The full album is out on June 23rd via Jullian Records. Today, ahead of the record’s release Simons has shared a second single, “Toy Gun,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Toy Gun” pulls back on the grooves and group harmonies that colored “Wendy,” instead leaning on rollicking drums and driving guitar work as it builds toward a big sing-along chorus. Later in the track the band truly lets loose, bringing the song to a close with an explosive guitar solo and an infectious bubbly hook. The band’s fuzzy guitar tone and wistful songwriting hits a lot of the same nostalgic notes as the early aughts indie icons, but Simons also approaches the track with his own sense of warmth and sincerity. That especially shines through on the chorus as Simons cheers on a childhood friend, chanting “We’re proud of you kid.”

Simons explains of the track, “‘Toy Gun’ is a song for my childhood friend who had a really rough upbringing. It’s a song for him saying I’m proud of you for how far you’ve come. This is amazing, where you are now.”

Check out the song below. Beneath the Brightest Smiles is out June 23rd via Jullian Records.