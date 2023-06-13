News

All





Premiere: Silva & Steini Shares New Video for “If It Was”





Silva & Steini is the new project from Icelandic musicians Silva Thordardottir and Steingrímur Teague. Last year, the pair debuted together with their album, More Than You Know, which offered a collection of curated jazz standards reimagined in spacious and dreamy new arrangements, accompanied largely by a Wurlitzer keyboard.

“We liked the idea of interpreting these songs with as few elements as possible, but in a way that feels very lush—sort of like how an extreme close-up in film allows for much more intimacy and detail,” says Steini. “We also found that the Wurlitzer took up space in a different and much fresher way than jazz piano, and almost felt more like electric guitar.”

This year, following the record’s release the pair have announced their signing with FOUND, a new US-based label focused on elevating Iceland’s music scene founded by entrepreneur and author Scott Blum. Along with news of the signing, the band are also sharing a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “If It Was,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Silva & Steini’s version of “If It Was” is stark and unadorned, putting an unwavering spotlight on the pair’s vocals. Aside from the Wurlitzer, the track’s only accompanying instrumentation comes in the mid-point with a lone bass clarinet solo. Steini opens the song in an emotive and longing mode while Silva’s vocals feel more glassy and pristine, making for a beautiful marriage of contrasts when the pair join in gorgeous harmony.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video conjures a similarly stark contrast, with its black-and-white visuals and immaculate locale. The video was directed by Icelandic visual artist Anna Maggý and was shot at the “Library of Water” in Stykkishólmur, Iceland, a fine art installation by Roni Horn featuring tubes of glacial water from all around Iceland.

Silva says of the video, “Anna Maggý used her unique mind and talent to create and capture something magical. She manages to make her work one of a kind because she is so passionate and knows exactly what she wants in the moment.”

Check out the video below, out now via FOUND. More Than You Know is out on streaming now and will have its physical release on CD and vinyl on August 18. Pre-order here.

<p>