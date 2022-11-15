 Premiere: Silver Liz Share Sophomore Album ‘It Is Lighter Than You Think’ - Stream It Below | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Silver Liz Share Sophomore Album ‘It Is Lighter Than You Think’ - Stream It Below

It Is Lighter Than You Think Out Now

Nov 14, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Today, Brooklyn-via-Chicago indie duo Silver Liz are back with their sophomore record, It Is Lighter Than You Think. The band formed in Chicago as the musical collaboration between husband and wife duo Carrie and Matt Wagner and they first debuted in 2017 with their self-released full-length effort, I Can Feel The Weight.

Their debut record introduced the pair via a gauzy combination of dream pop and shoegaze, but their follow-up explodes their horizons outward, encompassing a constantly-shifting expanse of genres and showcasing an impressive refusal to limit their sound to any one direction. The full album is out now, premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s eclectic instincts see them constantly shifting gears, moving from the twinkling keys and chiming guitars of “Until Lately” straight into the dark lyrical mediations and knotted guitar-laden climax of “Thousand.” Elsewhere, “L.I.F” takes on a winding country feel, complete with keening pedal steel and sighing melodies, following just after the charming jangle pop stylings of “Unlikely Girl.”

In contrast, the latter half of the album brings out more raw and experimental edges, opening on the machine-gun percussion, psychedelic guitars, and hazy spoken-word lyricism of “Missing The Party.” These later tracks rip through with layers noise and distortion, although the pair are careful not to dull their talent for pop melodicism. In fact, some of the record’s catchiest moments appear among the fuzzy guitars of “High at The Gym” or the grunge balladry of “Try To Follow.” Finally, the record closes out on a gorgeous meditative note, weaving ambient bird song between Carrie’s silken vocals on “Terrapin.”

Carrie says of the record, “We want to make music we would enjoy listening to, and in the Spotify-core streaming era, we are bored by a lot of indie rock we are hearing. The popularity of chill mood playlists is encouraging artists to make music that is made for the background. Indie rock is becoming more homogenized and increasingly risk averse. We don’t want to just be background music. We want it to be impossible to ignore”.

Check out the full album below. It Is Lighter Than You Think is out everywhere now.

Silver Liz · Silver Liz - It Is Lighter Than You Think


Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent