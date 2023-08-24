News

Premiere: Small Crush Shares New Single “Rumblin’ Tummy” Sophomore Album Penelope is Out September 15th via Asian Man Records

Photography by Trinity Gardener



Small Crush is a Bay Area outfit that have been steadily on the rise in the years since their 2019 self-titled debut. Led by frontperson Logan Hammon一alongside lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez一the band creates jittery indie rock with a sweet and confessional lyrical bent. They hit on the same sincerity that runs through bedroom pop songwriters like Frankie Cosmos, packaging loads of heartfelt charm into short bursts of playful guitars and sunlit melodies.

This year, they are releasing their sophomore album, Penelope, through Mike Park’s DIY mainstay label, Asian Man Records. The album is out everywhere on September 15th, and the band have already teased the release with early singles “5” and “Ecosystem.” Today, they’re back with the album’s opening track, “Rumblin’ Tummy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the laconic summer breeze of “Ecosystem,” “Rumblin’ Tummy” finds the band in a propulsive mode, carried by upbeat drumming and sugary chord progressions. The track and video double down on the band’s breezy charm, with lovestruck lyrics about falling in love. As Hammon describes, the track is about “staying in love and getting butterflies in your stomach no matter how long it’s been.” An earlier version of the track showed up on their debut album as “Tummy Rumblin,” but this latest reimagining brings the energy to infectious new heights, capturing the dizzying carefree side of young romance.

Check out the song and video below. Penelope is available to pre-order on Asian Man Records and Bandcamp. The full album is out everywhere on September 15th.

Small Crush will also be supporting Jeff Rosenstock on tour in November and December. Check out those dates below.

Tour Dates

Supporting Jeff Rosenstock: