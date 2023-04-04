News

Premiere: Sneakpeek Shares New Single “Serendipity” Watch the Video Below





LA-based psych pop outfit Sneakpeek debuted in 2013 with their self-titled LP. The pair of Dora Hiller and Aric Bohn has spent the decade since largely quiet before returning last year with their latest single, “Dreams That You Discarded.” That track is the first taste of the band’s forthcoming sophomore effort, Scene Within a Dream, which sees the band evolving in a glittering new direction, blending avant-garde art pop with touches of new wave, synth pop, and disco.

Today, accompanying news of the new album, the band are back with a new track, “Serendipity,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Serendipity” finds the band once again leaning into their dance influences, cultivating an intoxicating haze of pulsing rhythms and iridescent synth textures. Hiller’s vocals are dreamy and ethereal, offering an evocative counterpoint to the track’s propulsive dance edge. Coupled with some catchy synth interludes and hints of guitar, the track marks a seamless marriage of dance music and floating art pop melodies.

Meanwhile, the lyrics go in a more reflective direction, meditating on purpose and synchronicity: “Maybe I’ll never be satisfied / Because then I’d be complete / This synchronicity unfolding perfectly / Serendipity is magnified / You have to work at what you love / But I don’t know what I want / And the pressure weighs a ton / But I have to hold my tongue.” Hiller explains of the track, “Inspired by the teachings of Abraham Hicks and Yogananda, ‘Serendipity’ is about the magic of synchronicity and how the universe sends us messages if we are willing to notice the signs.”

Check out the song and video below.

