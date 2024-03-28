News

Premiere: Sofia Bolt Shares New Single "Bus Song" Featuring Stella Donnelly New Album Vendredi Minuit Arrives May 10th via Born Losers Records





Sofia Bolt is the indie pop project of French-born musician, songwriter, and producer Amelie Rousseaux. Rousseaux debuted as Sofia Bolt in 2019 with her first full-length record, Waves, and followed in 2022 with a new EP, Soft Like a Peach. She has spent the time since writing and recording her forthcoming sophomore LP, Vendredi Minuit, which finds Rousseaux dipping into stylistic detours like psych pop and trip hop, weaving them into a dreamy and shimmering tapestry of influences. She recorded the album in Los Angeles at Tropico Beauty Studios and co-produced it with longtime collaborator Oliver Hill (Dirty Projectors, Kevin Morby, Vagabon).

Last month, Rousseaux shared the record’s lead single, “Go Away,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Bus Song,” featuring Stella Donnelly, premiering with Under the Radar.

Rousseaux occupies a smooth, sun-lit presence with “Bus Song,” riding atop a haze of winding guitar chords and smokey woodwind accents. The instrumentation conjures a tense undercurrent with stinging guitar tones and minor chords, all while Rousseaux and Donnelly’s vocals dance together in overlapping concert. In contrast, that tension dissipates into a breezy and wistful reverie with the chorus, with the lyrics settling into the uncertainty: “On a hot drive / Maybe I’ll meet you / Caught across time.”

Rousseaux says of the track, “I wrote this song with Euan Hinshelwood. He was in LA visiting from the UK and was taking the bus to come to my house, a novelty. So we decided to write a song about it.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Vendredi Minuit is out May 10th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the record here.

<p>