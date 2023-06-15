News

All





Premiere: Sophie Hallberg Shares New Track “Symptom Relief” Debut EP Criminal Out June 16th

Photography by Maxi Strauch



Tomorrow, German singer/songwriter Sophie Hallberg is sharing her debut solo EP, Criminal. After first finding success in her home country with Sweetlemon, the band she started with her sister Lena, the duo began releasing music from their respective solo projects during the pandemic. Hallberg debuted last year with her single “Cooling Down In The Fall,” followed by a trio of new singles this year, “I Had It All,” “Criminal,” and “You’re Not the One,” highlighting her combination of rhythmic keys and soul-tinged melodies.

Hallberg says of the forthcoming EP, “Once I gave myself the freedom to not go down the old familiar path, I wrote melodies, elaborated them and I fell in love with losing control. With the Criminal EP, I started to break the iron.”

Today, ahead of the record’s full release, Hallberg is back with another new single, “Symptom Relief,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Hallberg takes on a light touch with “Symptom Relief,” playing with pillowy vocal melodies and sensual silken grooves. The track has the subtly catchy qualities of a shimmering pop tune, but rather than delivering big show-stopping melodies, Hallberg’s instrumental is instead lithe and fluid. She lets her vocals wash over the listener in waves of sensual melodicism, lulling them deeper into the track’s warm grooves. Meanwhile, the lyrics explore a similar narcotic allure: “Symptom relief / The only way to thrill me / Symptom relief / Can’t take a pill that gives me / Symptom relief / It’s killing me.”

Hallberg says of the track, “‘Symptom Relief’ came together so quickly, it was as if it had always been there. With four chords I created a basis to summarize as efficiently and quickly as possible what I felt at that moment and probably held back for a long time. Sometimes love and dependence are so close that you can’t tell one from the other. And sometimes little sins are big fun.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow with Hallberg’s Criminal EP.