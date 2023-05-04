News

Premiere: Speelburg Shares New Single “Game Over” Listen to the Track Early Below

Photography by Alex Boundy



Speelburg is the songwriting outlet of singer/songwriter Noah Sacré. Following a string of EPs, Sacré debuted in 2020 with his full-length record, Porsche, placing himself with one foot in the world of colorful pop songwriting and another in that of artsy indie pop. He then followed the record with a handful of new singles, all while directing videos for artists like John Legend and The National. This year, he’s been back with a series of new tracks, most recently with his March single, “Invitation.” Today, he’s sharing his latest effort with another new song, “Game Over,” premiering with Under the Radar.

At its core, “Game Over” is about a perennial modern concern: the end of the world. Yet, Speelburg approaches apocalyptic devastation with breezy melodies and charming wit. After opening on a chopped acapella vocal loop, indie guitars, and upbeat percussion quickly enter the mix, bolstered by some lush string melodies. Sacré strikes a careful balance between organic and electronic instrumentation, marrying warm strings and honeyed vocals with floating electronic production touches. Meanwhile, the lyrics find him playing effortlessly cool, delivering an understated chorus with the same nonchalant attitude you’d have over spoiled leftovers: “Oh no, I had a whole lot more to do / Oh no, we had a whole lot left / Oh well.”

As Sacré explains, “It’s not just about the end of the world. I think it’s supposed to be funny, in a more deadpan Bill Callahan kind of way. Like, it’s the end of something and the beginning of something else, a feeling you have that everything is shifting around you even if it seems like things are going along as usual. Like catching a rerun in the middle of the episode. You know you should be bettering yourself with a new show, and you know how it all ends, but you still wanna see how it plays out. We’re not sure how the world’s going to end but it seems like we’re trying a bunch of ways to make it happen. And it might sound melancholic but really it’s more positive than negative.”

