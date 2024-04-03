News

Premiere: Sub*T Shares New Single “Unearthly” New EP Spring Skin Out in June via If This Then Records

Photography by Jeremy Philip



Brooklyn-based alt rock outfit Sub*T is the project of Grace Bennett and Jade Alcantara. The pair formed in 2019 and debuted in 2021 with their EP So Green, produced and recorded with Bully’s Alicia Boganno. Together, Bennett and Alcantara occupy a similar lane as Boganno’s own work or fellow contemporaries like Momma, evoking the heyday of grungey, emotive, and radio-ready ‘90s alt rock.

Later this summer, the band are set to return with their sophomore EP, Spring Skin. Their latest effort finds them collaborating with producer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma), recording the record at Brooklyn’s Studio G. The pair explains of the EP, “We are in bloom, and our Spring Skin EP is a testament to our growth. Our new collection of songs examines lust and desire, values the courage in moving on, wonders about loneliness, and celebrates evolving into different versions of yourself for the better. Just a little sentimental.”

Today, the band are also sharing the lead single to the EP, “Unearthly,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Unearthly” finds the band leaning into the moody side of grunge, conjuring a track that reads as dark, decadent, and thoroughly ‘90s. A rollicking rhythm section drives the track forward, with the rhythms bolstered by a rushing current of scuzzy and fuzzy guitar lines. Meanwhile, Bennett and Alcantara deliver their vocals shaded in tight flinty harmonies, bringing out a sense of ominous tension as they sing about a sinister attraction: “I can’t look away / It’s unearthly / I can’t turn away / It’s disturbing.” The resulting track conjures images of whispered secrets and candlelit rituals, laced with an irresistible allure.

The band says of the track, “‘Unearthly’ is a song that’s been in our arsenal for a while. We chose this as the first single off the EP because the taste of it is a little moodier than the other music we’ve put out, but we love the driving force of the instruments underneath the lyrics which is always our goal when writing. It feels like a dark fairytale journey, and intentionally leaning into an image like that was new for us when writing this song.”

Check out the song and video below. The Spring Skin EP is out in June via If This Then Records.

