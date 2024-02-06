News

Premiere: Sunna Margrét Has Shared a New Single “Come With Me” Debut Album Finger on Tongue Out March 28th via No Salad Records

Photography by Margret Gyda Johanns



Icelandic musician and visual artist Sunna Margrét debuted with a series of EPs over the past few years, evoking experimental and electronic strains of art pop, synth pop, and trip hop. She returned most recently last year with her third EP, Five Songs for Swimming, followed by another new single, “Chocolate,” the lead single from her forthcoming debut album, Finger on Tongue. Today, she’s back with another new track, “Come With Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Come With Me” is an icy and hypnotic ode to female pleasure, guided by immersive beats, shadowy post punk guitars, and sinuous synth lines. Margrét lists Depeche Mode and New Order as influences, but the track feels more futuristic than retro, full of glitchy loops and left-field rhythms. Meanwhile, Margrét’s vocals are sensual yet distant, offering coy invites amidst the darting dance beats. At moments, the results feel like an illusory celestial dream, with Margrét’s echoing vocals repeating the track’s sensual refrain: “Touch me there / Touch me there.”

As Margrét explains, “I wanted to dance, so I made upbeat music,” while the lyrics explore themes of female sexuality and unmet needs in relationships. “Mainly because in our culture men tend to ‘come first’ in every meaning of the word” Margrét’ says.

Check out the song below along with the accompanying video by Maria Esteves. Finger on Tongue is out on March 28th via No Salad Records.

