Premiere: Swimming Bell Shares New Single "For Al and Lee" New Album Charlie Out January 19th

Photography by Lisa Bolden



Next week, indie singer/songwriter Katie Schottland is set to share Charlie, her sophomore album under the moniker Swimming Bell. Schottland debuted as Swimming Bell in 2019 with Wild Sight, and soon after began work on her follow-up, co-producing the record with Oli Deakin (Lowpines) in the months before the onset of the pandemic. During the intervening years, Schottland moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, working with Deakin to complete the album from her new home.

Schottland spent last year sharing a series of new singles from the record, returning most recently with her latest track, “Fly Like an Eagle.” Today, she’s back with the album’s fourth and final single, “For Al and Lee,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“For Al and Lee” finds Schottland in a reflective mode, taking a nostalgic tour through treasured friends and shared memories. Atop beds of starry keys and chiming guitars, Schottland’s lyrics tribute a pair of steadfast friends and give them some parting words of comfort: “May the road that you find be the right one / And may your songs be sung / May the road that you walk down lead you to / All the things that you love.” At its core, the track feels like a gift to these longtime friends, leaving it replete with disarming charm and heartfelt, wistful beauty.

Schottland says of the track, “I wrote this song as a blessing for my dear friends, Allison and Lee, as they embarked on their next chapter in life. Inspired by Neil Young’s love song to his truck, ‘Long May You Run,’ it captures the impact our time together in New York had on me. We shared incredible moments playing in a band, and our lives intertwined and grew during our time in the city. This song is a reflection of the gratitude I hold for those experiences and the growth with my friends. The video, brought to life by the talented Isaac Teixeira, perfectly complements the song’s essence. I made the little clay flowers.”

Check out the song and video below. Charlie is out everywhere on January 19th.

