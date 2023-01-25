News

Premiere: Tchotchke Shares New Single and Video “Come On Sean” Self-Titled Debut Out Now via Tchotchke Records

Photography by Stephanie Pia



New York-based indie outfit Tchotchke debuted last year with their self-titled full-length record, offering up an anthemic combination of vintage rock aesthetics, sunshine-laden ‘70s pop songwriting, and sharply written hooks. Since then, the band have been hitting the road, supporting Broncho, The Paranoyds, Adam Green, and The Lemon Twigs (who also produced their debut record). Following the accolades for Tchotchke, the band are back today with a new single, “Come On Sean,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Come On Sean” leans into both the theatrical and delightfully odd sides of the band, almost playing like a song from forgotten and freaky stage production. The band packs on the playful rhythms, winking double entendres, and sunny melodies, all while The Lemon Twigs’ dreamy orchestral touches and marching horn section add a lush timeless sheen. The resulting track feels endlessly charming but also refreshingly singular. Simply put, few other bands today sound quite like Tchotchke.

The track and video also acts as a farewell to Margaret, “the lonely housewife,” and Sean, “the hottest boy in the 8th grade.” The pair are long-running characters that have shown up in previous Tchotchke tracks as well in efforts from Anastasia Sanchez and Eva Chambers’ previous band, Pinky Pinky. As Chambers explains, “We wanted to see Margaret and Sean off with a dramatic, final scene and at the same time, bid farewell to our old band.”

Check out the song below, along with the accompanying video, directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Ambar Navarro. You can also check out the band’s upcoming tour dates with King Tuff.

TOUR DATES

3/1 The Casbah, San Diego, CA

3/3 Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

3/4 The Chapel, San Francisco, CA

3/6 Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

3/7 Neumos, Seattle, WA

3/10 Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

3/11 Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO

3/15 White Oak Music Hall Upstairs, Houston, TX

3/17 Basement East, Nashville, TN

3/18 Earl, Atlanta, GA

3/19 Pinhook, Durham, NC

3/21 DC9, Washington, DC

3/22 Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA

3/23 Sinclair, Boston, MA

3/24 Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

3/28 Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

3/29 Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

3/31 Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

4/1 Turf Club, Minneapolis, MN

4/3 Record Bar, Kansas City, MO

4/6 Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

4/7 Pappy & Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA