Premiere: Terra Lightfoot Shares New Video for “The Only One Of Your Kind” New LP Healing Power Is Out Now

Photography by Lyle Bell



Canadian indie singer/songwriter Terra Lightfoot returned last year with her fifth full-length album, Healing Power, a record of bright, buoyant, and naturalistic pop rock led by Lightfoot’s sharp songwriting. Today, Lightfoot is following the record’s release with an accompanying video for one of the album’s highlights, “The Only One Of Your Kind,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Only One Of Your Kind” is a sweet and starry-eyed tribute to close friends, carried by honeyed instrumentation and an irresistible hook. Lightfoot’s vocals occupy a similar warmth and emotive presence as singer/songwriters like Lucy Dacus, but she also brings a stellar ear for melody to the fore, adorning the gleaming guitars with handclaps and sing-along ready backing vocals. Meanwhile, the lyrics see Lightfoot running through vignettes of rosy memories, celebrating the friends that made them special: “You are the only of your kind / Everybody laughed ’til everybody cried.” The results feel undeniably heartfelt, joyous, and communal, an element that’s mirrored in the accompanying video, which features fan-submitted photos capturing moments of shared friendship.

Lightfoot says of the track and video, “This is a song I wrote about friendship, which is one of the deepest kinds of love. I think everyone has a friend who is ‘the only one of their kind.’ In the video, you’ll see the band performing, but to get to the heart of the sentiment, I put out a call for folks to send in photos with their best friends. We ended up featuring all of these in the video…childhood friends, friends traveling the world, or dressed up for Halloween, or just laughing hysterically. Seeing all these photos in the collage at the end definitely captures the feeling I had when I wrote the song.”

Check out the song and video below. Healing Power is out everywhere now.

