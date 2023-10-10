News

Premiere: Tex Crick Debuts New Single, “Silly Little Things” New Album, Sweet Dreamin’ Out October 13th via Mac’s Record Label

Photography by Darla Bell



Fans last heard from Australian musician Tex Crick in 2021 with his album, Live In…New York City, a record of homespun ‘70s-tinged singer/songwriter fare. The album was also’s Crick’s debut on Mac DeMarco’s record label, arriving after years of sharing the stage with artists like Connan Mockasin, Weyes Blood, and Kirin J. Callinan. This year, DeMarco is also putting out Crick’s forthcoming follow-up album, Sweet Dreamin’, which is set to release later this week.

Sweet Dreamin’ acts as a natural progression of the intimate and patient compositions of Live In…New York City, though it finds Crick recording from a new locale in his Tokyo attic studio. The record adopts a similarly raw and unadorned aesthetic, but once again finds Crick imbuing that space with warmth and presence, finding shades of beauty and poeticism in unexpected places. Crick has already shared the album’s two early singles, “Barefoot Blues” and “Easy Keepers,” and today he’s back with a third and final single, “Silly Little Things,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Silly Little Things” is full of Crick’s light and hazy touches, with his crooned vocals riding atop easygoing lounge piano and honeyed basslines. The track grooves and sways in an intoxicating dance, with Crick’s gentle graces leaving room for swooning double-tracked harmonies and playful solos to take center stage. That breezy charm equally extends to the lyrics, which find Crick tracing sincere lovestruck daydreams: “There ain’t anything that I’m wishing for / Other than a kiss as I walk through that door / Making love in the moonlight / Holding hands in the sunshine / Everything will be alright.”

Crick explains of the track, “I recorded the backing vocals as a reference for someone else to sing, but the more I worked on it the more it kind of made sense. It’s like some offbeat lounge act singing in harmony, but all the members are me. Like most of my songs, this one is about appreciating those fleeting moments in life. small pleasures that leave a lasting impression. I hope It makes it all a little more earnest and sweet.”

He continues, saying of the accompanying video, “My band and I act out the reality of bootless musicians gambling on the edge of town. I dyed the shirts and sewed the frills that you see in the video. The video was shot by friend Luke Casey on the outskirts of Tokyo.”

Check out the song and video below. Sweet Dreamin’ is out everywhere on October 13th via Mac’s Record Label.

