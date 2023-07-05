News

Premiere: The Arcadian Wild Shares New Track “Shoulders” New LP Welcome Due Out July 21st

Photography by Shelby Mick



Nashville-based alt folk outfit The Arcadian Wild debuted with their self-titled record in 2015, followed by a sophomore album in 2019, Finch In The Pantry. Together, the band crafts a collaborative blend of chamber folk, stirring vocal harmonies, and rootsy bluegrass tones, all knit together with lush string arrangements.

The band are back later this month with another new album, Welcome. Ahead of the record, they’ve shared a series of early singles this year, “Dopamine,” “Corner,” and “Lara.” Today, they’re back with another new track, “Shoulders,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Shoulders” is a gorgeously arranged and achingly sincere effort, offering a poignant tribute to loved ones who lift us up and support us. Mandolinist and singer Lincoln Mick delivers his lyrics with a gentle smile and wistful tone, backed by keening swells of strings and lovely vocal harmonies. The track offers a careful balance between stark emotion and sweeping arrangements, allowing the band’s disarming charm to belie their careful craftsmanship. It’s the sort of song that perfectly fits the album’s title, steeping the band in warmth and welcome for all who listen.

Mick says of the track, “I don’t often remember my dreams. I think (maybe hope?) I actually have them, but the retention rate is just low. I love when others share with me about their dreams - it feels like I’m privileged to special information, the unfiltered and unrefined nuggets of the truthful imagination. My dad gifted me with this gem a couple years ago. On an early morning, he and I walked out on onto an airfield together and boarded a plane. We were the only two people on board, and to his great surprise, I made a beeline for the cockpit, flipped on all the instruments, and prepared to take off. (For context, I am NOT a pilot in real life, so this was likely quite alarming for my father.) We got off the ground and began cruising at altitude, soaring high above the earth. He was dumbfounded. ‘Lincoln, I didn’t know you could do this. When did you learn how to fly a plane?; In the dream, I didn’t answer his question. Rude.

It seems to me that our unconscious mind wields a great wisdom that far surpasses our conscious one, and every once in a while, we hear its echo ringing faintly through the halls of our awareness, whether through a dream or a prayer or some other revelatory experience. ‘Shoulders’ is a reimagining of my father’s dream, and this time, I answer his question with grateful eagerness. I learned to fly watching him, and I modeled my wings after his. I hope this tune can serve as a word of deep thankfulness to those who helped us get off the ground, who lovingly fathered and mothered us into the atmosphere, perhaps even in ways they have yet to fully understand.”

He continues, saying of the video, “One-take videos are a bear, but Greyson Welch and his Cedar Creative team just blew it away. This seriously felt like the perfect visual presentation for ‘Shoulders.’ The soft warmth of the light in the room sings so beautifully with the tone and spirit of the song. The camera glides gracefully between us all, and it’s so nice get all the detail of what everyone’s doing. I think the audience has an opportunity to SEE what I FEEL when I get to play this song with these friends - all the tender subtleties of each person’s contributions. I feel surrounded and lifted by them each time we play it. That sure was fun.”

Check out the song and video. Welcome is due out everywhere on July 21st.

