Premiere: The California Honeydrops Shares a New Single “In Your Arms” New LP Soft Spot Is Out October 7th





Oakland-based outfit The California Honeydrops have spent over a decade bringing the sounds of vintage R&B and soul back to the Bay Area, conjuring a style that relies on equal parts organic loose grooves and joyous party-ready atmosphere. Lead singer Lech Wierzynkski and drummer Ben Malament got their start busking together in an Oakland subway station, and since then they’ve added Johnny Bones on tenor sax and clarinet, Lorenzo Loera on keyboards, and Beau Beaullieu on bass, releasing a string of albums together since the late aughts.

Early next month, they’re back with their latest record, Soft Spot, arriving October 7th, which they’ve been teasing with a series of singles. Today, they’re back with the latest teaser for the record, “In Your Arms,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“In Your Arms” is another easygoing feel-good effort from the band, replete with danceable grooves, lovestruck lyrics, and a soaring horn arrangement. With plenty of sunny hooks and soulful harmonies in the mix, the track evokes the heyday of retro-soul, even while retaining a thoroughly fresh vitality. Meanwhile, the lyrics only lean further into the track’s breezy energy, bringing to mind a charming love affairー“Loving you has been my only joy / Days like these, all I need / Is to be / In your arms again.” The track is, quite simply, a rollicking joyous good time.

Wierzynkski explains of the track, “Love and good loving are a great relief in hard times if you can find em. This tune is an ode to dreaming of love and making love happen as well as tribute to the music of Hi Records from Memphis.

It started out as my first home pandemic recording project. I had always disliked recording because it meant time spent in front of the dreaded computer screen. My good friend suggested that I buy a tape machine to help me with my hang ups. With his help and no gigs and lots of time I rigged up a lill recording situation in the living room. We jammed this tune with the band, listened back to the tape and knew it was a keeper.”

Check out the song below. Soft Spot is out everywhere on October 7th.

