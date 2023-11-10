News

Premiere: The Clockworks Shares New Video for “Lost in the Moment” Debut Album Exit Strategy Out Now

Photography by Oscar J. Ryan



Over the past few years, London-based Irish alt rock quartet The Clockworks have steadily built a following with a fiery live show and a 2022 self-titled EP. Today, they’re back with their first full-length album, Exit Strategy. The band’s debut finds them taking an ambitious turn, leaning into shadowy sonics and cinematic narratives. The album is set between two locations, with Side A taking place in Galway while Side B sees the protagonist traveling to London in search of meaning. The record’s existential themes and filmic character portraits in turn act as mirrors to the band’s own experience after relocating to London in 2019.

As vocalist/guitarist James McGregor explains, “We were always sure we wanted the album to be greater than the sum of its parts, so decided to create the world of a film, entitled Exit Strategy. We envisaged the record as a series of snapshots, telling the story of a group of characters trying to navigate through life.”

Accompanying the album’s release, the band have also shared a music video for one of its highlights, “Lost in the Moment,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Lost in the Moment” is a restless post punk-tinged effort, operating in much the same vein as bands like Shame or Fontaines D.C. Yet, The Clockworks also weave pop undercurrents amidst the shadows, with jangly guitars winding beneath McGregor’s rapid vocal delivery. The track’s churning tide of instrumentation builds to a fever pitch in its latter half before the tension explodes outwards in a fiery and fractured guitar solo. All along, McGregor offers a ranting and magnetic vocal performance, full of anxious delivery and nervy lyricism.

McGregor says of “Lost in the Moment,” “This track started off on a piano. I was playing around with the chords and it became a song that wrote itself quite quickly, once the tap was running. That initial writing phase was essentially what became the acoustic recording at Abbey Road. We worked on it as a band for a while and quickly put meat on the bones. The song is about quite a lot, it’s fairly dense lyrically, and I wanted the refrain to be malleable enough to hold together the different ideas within the verses.”

Check out the song and video below. Exit Strategy is out everywhere now.

