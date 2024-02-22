Premiere: The Collection Shares New Single “The Weather”

News

North Carolina-based indie pop and folk outfit The Collection returned last year with a series of singles, the first taste of their forthcoming new album due out later this year. The record follows their last full-length album, 2018’s Entropy, and their 2023 EP, How to Survive an Ending, and sees the band diverting into vulnerable and introspective new territory, prompted by frontman David Wimbish’s choice to get sober during the pandemic.

Wimbish explains, “I’d been isolated and drinking a lot, and I realized I’d lost any sense of presence in the moment,” he explains. “When I got sober, I realized the best — and worst — thing about it was that I felt all my feelings. I felt really vulnerable.” He continues, saying “I want people to relate to the record in a way that they can feel vulnerable listening to it, because sharing that vulnerability makes it easier to talk to each other, and help each other get better.”

The band have already shared “Medication,” “Rain It Down,” and “Spark of Hope” from the record, and today they’re back with another new track, “The Weather,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Weather” dresses up The Collection’s folk roots with soaring instrumentation, offering a rollicking style colored by marching drums, ringing bells, and warm trumpets. Wimbish’s confessional lyrics come adorned in drama and ornamental arrangements, but they also have a soulful folk undercurrent, one that is most apparent when the layers of instrumentation fall away, leaving only Wimbish’s vocals and finger-picked guitar. There the song’s frayed lyrics shine through the anthemic sheen: “It’s been a long year / I wanna be the person you remember / Try to scratch the surface ‘til it splinters / But I am tied up holding close the door / Too tired to cry a minute more.”

Wimbish explains of the track, “I wrote the chorus to The Weather in an airport in Portugal after a very chaotic trip to Europe. There was an almost humorous amount of things that went wrong, from family fights, to stolen bags, and I’d hit my limit. Someone asked me how I was doing at a cafe and I realized I had no capacity to even answer anything except for the most surface level answer. I was so exhausted of crying and needed to steer clear of anything conversation that would tip me back into that state again. The Weather was born from that moment and recorded a capella into my voice memos. I finished it on tour and the band came around with some of my favorite instrumentation on the record- the bridge, especially with the rubber bridge guitar, horn line, and dark synth that feel almost jungle-y to me.”

Check out the song and video below. “The Weather” is out tomorrow via Nettwerk.

