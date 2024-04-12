Premiere: The Disassociates Shares New Video for “30mg”

News

Southern California-based alt rock outfit The Disassociates first debuted last year with their singles “I Don’t Wanna” and “30mg,” teasing the release of their debut album, No Reason This Can’t Be Fun. The record came out earlier this year and finds the band taking on influences from alt rock, power pop, and pop rock, layering them with catchy melodies and a charmingly relatable lyrical bent. Today, the band are following with a new video for “30mg,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“30mg” finds the band taking on an easygoing acoustic sheen, with vocalist Brie Marie largely accompanied by loping guitar chords and downtempo rhythms. The band comes in to provide swooning pop harmonies, leaning into the track’s vintage undercurrent as it winds towards a wordless sing-along finale. Yet, the lyrics turn in a more complicated direction, with the band exploring the tension between needing medication for their mental health and feeling dependent on them to get through the day: “Post-modern traumatic stress/ A disorderly, dramatic mess / I’m labeled like my little bottles / Textbook nutcase study model / I wonder how the textbook ends… / So in the waiting room, you’ll see me every 30 days / Handing over $30, codependency, my copay.”

The band says of the track and video, “‘30mg’ is our ode, or perhaps open letter, to mental health and the pharmaceutical industry. It’s not always an easy road to navigate but we wanted the song and video to add levity to that reality.

The video was our brainchild from start to finish, taking inspiration from Stepford Wives and Valley of the Dolls. We had so much fun creating this wild, fun, totally retro glimpse into the minds of The Disassociates, both with and without proper dosage.”

Check out the song and video below. No Reason This Can’t Be Fun is out now.

