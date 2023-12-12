News

Premiere: The Dreaded Laramie Shares New Single “Breakup Songs” Announce Signing to Smartpunk Records





Nashville-based power pop outfit The Dreaded Laramie debuted in 2019 with their self-titled EP and followed last year with a new three-track EP, Everything A Girl Could Ask, produced and co-written with Rozwell Kid’s Adam Meisterhans. With those projects, they began introducing their sweet, propulsive, and punchy style of indie punk, a style they’re expanding on with a forthcoming debut LP. Today, the band are sharing the news that they’ve joined the Smartpunk Records roster, and along with the announcement, they’re sharing a new single, “Breakup Songs,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Breakup Songs” is at once glittery, urgent, and irresistibly catchy, offering a capsule-sized dose of sugary indie punk. Vocalist MC Cunningham delivers her vocals with a charming pop sensibility, lacing them with sharp hooks and honeyed block harmonies. At the same time, the band careens through the track atop rollicking guitars and crashing cymbals, taking plenty of hairpin turns, stops, and starts along the way. The results fit well with fellow melodic indie and DIY outfits like Diet Cig, Bad Moves, or Insignificant Other, but the band also takes on a particularly polished pop sheen, all without losing the track’s cathartic undercurrent.

Lyrically, the track reflects on moving on from a bad breakup, taking on heartache in a way that is both messy and relatable. Cunningham says of the track, “To try to capture where I was at moving forward from the breakup, I wanted to write a song that, stylistically, I would’ve been embarrassed to show my ex while we were together. I am super proud of the result, though. It is a song that feels and sounds like emotional liberation to me.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow, December 13th via Smartpunk Records. The band also just announced January tour dates with The Smoking Popes. Check those out on the tour poster below.