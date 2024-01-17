News

All





Premiere: The Fauns Share New Single “Shake Your Hair” New Album How Lost Out January 19th via Invada





It has been over ten years since the last album from Bristol-based band The Fauns. The band debuted in 2009 with a self-titled album, followed by their 2013 record Lights, both of which leaned into a penchant for atmospheric shoegaze arrangements. Their forthcoming third album, How Lost, finds the band’s three original members, Michael Savage, Alison Garner, and Guy Rhys Davies, going in new directions, joined by composer Will Slater. The record came together gradually over the years, tracking the band’s evolution as they steadily incorporated a host of new influences into their blend of styles, pulling from new wave, electronic, and dance music.

Savage explains of the record, “We were determined not to tread familiar ground with the third album. We consciously chose to veer away from shoegaze conventions, infusing our music with elements of electro and disco. It’s been a delicate balancing act, but we think it works nicely.”

The full album is out later this week, but today The Fauns are sharing a final single from the record, “Shake Your Hair,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Shake Your Hair” is one of the band’s more dark and decadent efforts, shaded in whisper-quiet vocals, gauzy guitars, and a blistering electronic beat. The track’s rhythms pulse and writhe, remaining restless and propulsive even as Garner’s vocals sprawl over the endless layers of guitar. At moments, it almost feels like the track’s melodies are playing out in slow motion over the feverish beat. Meanwhile, the accompanying video embraces the track’s sensual, club-ready aesthetics, featuring an intense BDSM relationship steeped in blood-red lighting.

The band describes the track as “The Fauns wander into a BDSM club. Lyrically darker than usual but vague as is our way. This track came together after a viewing of ‘Dogs Don’t Wear Pants’ directed by Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää (a beautiful but difficult watch, highly recommended).”

Check out the song and video below. How Lost is out on January 19th via Invada.

<p>