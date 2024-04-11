News

Premiere: The Greeting Committee Shares New Single “How It Goes” Announce New Album Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause Out June 21st

Photography by Tyler Krippaehne



Kansas City-based indie rock outfit The Greeting Committee are back this summer with their third full-length album, Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause, out June 21st. The pair debuted with their 2018 album, This Is It, followed by their 2022 sophomore effort, Dandelion. In the years since the band have been weathering line-up changes and a creative redirection, elements captured in the themes of the forthcoming record.

As lead singer Addie Sartino describes, the record’s roots took hold as she was navigating grief and feelings of creative stagnation. “I was 15 when the band started and I feel like I’ve lived several different lives since then,” she explains. “Your brain fully develops at 25 and I feel like I woke up with the realization that there were things that weren’t good for me. I’m still grieving it all and processing everything that has happened in the last year and a half.”

Now composed of founding members Sartino and Pierce Turcotte, along with longtime member Noah Spencer and newcomer Micah Ritchie, the band are returning with a sleek, punchy new sound, lacing their tracks with plenty of indie pop glitter. They have already shared the record’s lead single, “popmoneyhits,” and last month’s single, “Where’d All My Friends Go,” and today they’re accompanying the album announcement with another new track, “How It Goes,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“How It Goes” hits the same infectious notes as the band’s last two singles, but where those tracks leaned into layered synth pop arrangements and dance rhythms, their latest effort instead offers a concentrated dose of hook-laden pop rock. It is a bright burst of energy, complete with fuzzy guitar lines, sharp bass grooves, and a soaring chorus. The track was written with COIN frontman Chase Lawrence after Lawrence referred to The Greeting Committee shows as “a cute party you wouldn’t want to miss.” The results are fittingly party-ready, along with an understated self-deprecating streak. Sartino’s lyrics find her unpacking the frustrations of feeling stuck in unhealthy cycles of behavior, singing “I’m a regular at this place / They know my name / Great / That’s how it goes / Don’t you get sick of it / That’s how it goes / It’s so repetitive.”

Check out the song and video below. Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause is out on June 21st.

